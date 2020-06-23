“Super Junior member Shindong gives tour of luxurious home”

Shindong of Super Junior recently moved into a new home in the neighborhood of Hannam in Seoul.

After making an appearance on JTBC’s “Yurang Market” as a “sales intern,” Shindong returned on the variety show but as a client this time around.

The 34-year-old singer surprised the hosts of the show when he took them to a tour around his new home located in the neighborhood of Hannam.

One of the many things that amazed the hosts upon entry to his home was the view of the Han River from almost all parts of the house. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

“Yurang Market” where celebrities get to step outside their homes in disguise to meet the buyer of their pre-loved items sold to certain persons with the help of a “mystery intern.”

Shindong debuted as part of the K-Pop group Super Junior in 2005. He eventually pursued other career opportunities as an actor and a radio personality.

Super Junior is the group behind hits “Sorry, Sorry,” “Lo Siento,” and “Black Suit,” among others.