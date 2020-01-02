“Super Junior’s Heechul and TWICE’s Momo are dating”

Both Heechul and Momo’s agencies confirmed that the two artists, whose age difference happens to be 13 years, are officially dating.

Heechul of Super Junior and Momo of TWICE are dating.

On Thursday, January 2, agencies of the two artists, SJ Label and JYP Entertainment confirmed that they are dating almost five months since Korean website Market News reported about it.

“We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae,” wrote SJ label in a statement published via AllKpop.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment wrote: “We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry.”

Heechul is one of the original members of Super Junior — one of the biggest K-Pop groups to break the scene in the mid-2000s.

Meanwhile, Momo, a Japanese-born artist, has been a member of South Korean girl group TWICE since it debuted back in 2015.

It was in August last year when news about the couple dating, whose age difference happens to be 13 years, first started to surface online. During that time, both parties denied the rumor.