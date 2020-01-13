“Super Junior’s Siwon, Infinite’s L send love and prayers to Philippines amid Taal Volcano eruption”

K-Pop idols, namely Super Junior member Siwon and Infinite member L, expressed their concern to those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

On Twitter, Super Junior member Siwon Choi, wrote: “My prayer goes out to the children and the elderly and infirm of the Philippines. I hope no one is seriously hurt from the volcanic eruptions and the earthquakes.”

Apart from being a K-Pop idol, Siwon Choi also happens to be the Regional Ambassador for UNICEF East Asia & The Pacific.

Meanwhile, Infinite member Kim Myung-soo (better known as L), who staged a fan meeting in Manila on the day the Taal Volcano erupted, penned a message thanking those who made it to the show despite the catastrophic event.

“I would like to thank all the fans who came to the fanmeeting tonight,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

He also expressed his concern to those affected by the devastating event, writing: “Due to the eruption of a volcano near Manila, I hope that no one will be affected by this natural calamity.”