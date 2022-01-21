Super-luxury Automobile Brand Rolls-Royce Unveils Two New Black Badge Models at Henry HouseImage1.jpg

HONG

KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 21 January 2022 – H Development Holdings Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Hong Kong, the

world’s pinnacle automobile brand, has debuted two new Black Badge models at

the Black Badge Duology Exhibition at the Company’s renowned Ginza-style

commercial building Henry House. Following the showcase of the limited-edition

Black Badge Dawn Landspeed Collection between 6 January and 16 January, the

latest Black Badge Ghost is now on exhibit for the first time at G/F, Henry

House, 42 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay, through January 30. Intensified through

a dark aesthetic, the new additions are powerful expressions of Rolls-Royce

alter-ego.

First

introduced in 2016, the Black Badge has now become a permanent series in the

brand’s portfolio. The body is designed with its classic, elegant hue – black, paired

with darkened chrome ware and unique carbon fiber wheels, expertly increased

torque and refined performance of the car. In addition to injecting dark aesthetic

essence into the appearance, it also brings a vivid driving experience to the driver.

To

echo the exhibition’s dark theme, the venue has been meticulously transformed

with a dark twist, fusing black tones with large LED screens and spectacular

lighting – a design that embodies the marque’s alter-ego. The exhibition also

features an interactive space, where guests can transform into DJs and create

exclusive Black Badge tracks.

Fearless,

dark and rebellious, Rolls-Royce presents itself in a new light at the launch

event in Henry House. The exhibition, which offers an up-close view of the

ultra-luxury Black Badge series, is open to visitors starting from today until

January 30. Guests can make a reservation by visiting https://bit.ly/3eDJp1y.

“Henry

House is conveniently located in a prime location of Causeway Bay. We are

delighted that Henry House has been selected by Rolls-Royce to unveil its brand-new

Black Badge Ghost models in Hong Kong,” said the spokesperson for the Group. “Dedicated

to establishing a one-stop destination for business, retail and luxury shopping

in Causeway Bay, we have placed great emphasis on commercial building

development in the area, where we have created an ideal spot for high-end

brands and exhibition events. After securing occupancy from a prestigious

German brand in HDH Centre, we have once again been chosen by the world prominent

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Hong Kong to host the exclusive public display of their

latest models. This serves as a

testament to the alignment between our premium positioning and the ethos of

internationally recognized brands. The Group also boasts a collection of

trophy developments such as HDH Centre, Park Aura and Biz Aura, etc. in the

Causeway Bay community.

Please download the high-resolution photos of new additions Black Badge models from below link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/3/folders/1PeR4rcxYh2ecsPWAInr6BE-K3kkYO3iP

#HDevelopmentHoldingsLimited