Superchunk Drummer Jon Wurster Announces Departure From Band

Jon Wurster, the longtime drummer of US indie-rock outfit Superchunk has announced his departure from the group. Wurster, who is also a comedy writer alongside his percussion work for the Mountain Goats and Sugar’s Bob Mould, shared the news on social media, claiming his “heart just isn’t in it anymore”.

“After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries,” he wrote to fans. “It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore.

Superchunk – ‘Detroit Has A Skyline’

[embedded content]

“I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR.” Wurster also noted that Bat Fang drummer Laura King will perform at Superchunk’s upcoming show next week.

“I wish nothing but the best for Mac [McCaughan], Jim [Wilbur] and Jason [Narducy] as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love,” he added.

Wurster joined Superchunk in 1991 following the departure of Chuck Garrison prior to the release of the band’s second album, No Pocky For Kitty. He performed on the next ten releases from the group, including their latest album, Wild Loneliness, which arrived in February 2022.

Further Reading

Dave Grohl And Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould Pay Tribute To “The Sexiest Elbows In Rock”

The Mountain Goats Performing ‘This Year’ Live With Stephen Colbert Is Incredibly Wholesome

Neutral Milk Hotel, M. Ward, Superchunk – The Forum, Melbourne 15/11/13