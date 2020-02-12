Supergrass Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020

Britpop pioneers Supergrass are making their way to Australia as part of Groovin The Moo‘s huge 2020 lineup, and now they’ve announced a string of massive headline dates as well.

Supergrass are touring in celebration of their 25th anniversary, after they announced late last year that they were reforming following a 10-year split. The tour will mark their first performances here in 12 years.

The tour will hit Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong and Brisbane. Additionally, the band will be supported by Aussie alt-rock mainstays Rocket Science, which means this is shaping up to be one unmissable show.

You can check the full deets of the tour below, and full info about Groovin The Moo here.

Supergrass 2020 Australian Tour

With special guests Rocket Science

Tickets on sale 11am local time Thursday, 20th February

Monday, 27th April

Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 29th April

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Tuesday, 5th May

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 6th May

Waves, Wollongong

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Thursday, 7th May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Frontier Touring