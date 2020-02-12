Supergrass Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020
Britpop pioneers Supergrass are making their way to Australia as part of Groovin The Moo‘s huge 2020 lineup, and now they’ve announced a string of massive headline dates as well.
Supergrass are touring in celebration of their 25th anniversary, after they announced late last year that they were reforming following a 10-year split. The tour will mark their first performances here in 12 years.
The tour will hit Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong and Brisbane. Additionally, the band will be supported by Aussie alt-rock mainstays Rocket Science, which means this is shaping up to be one unmissable show.
You can check the full deets of the tour below, and full info about Groovin The Moo here.
[embedded content]
Supergrass 2020 Australian Tour
With special guests Rocket Science
Tickets on sale 11am local time Thursday, 20th February
Monday, 27th April
Metropolis, Fremantle
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 29th April
The Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Tuesday, 5th May
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 6th May
Waves, Wollongong
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Thursday, 7th May
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Frontier Touring