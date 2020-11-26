Superland Group speeds up its technologies and technical solutions development

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Superland Group Holdings Limited (“Superland Group” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0368.HK), is pleased to announce that the Group would intend to speed up the development of its technologies and technical solutions, and launch a total solution for both the general public, fitting-out, interior design and construction and property market industry in 2021.

With a solid foundation in fitting-out industry, the Group intends to speed up the development of its technologies and technical solutions. The Group has been exploring and formulating strategies to develop and commercialise the Group’s existing and future technologies and technical solutions, including but not limited to, virtual reality technology, digital design services and three-dimensional laser scanning, to enjoy first-mover advantage in applying these technologies in fitting-out, interior design and construction and property market industry.

In view of the growing maturity and market exposure of the Group’s technologies, the Group is one the exhibitor of the Belt and Road Summit 2020 which will be held from 30 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. The Group can broadcast and demonstrate its latest technologies and technical solutions to the market. The Group believes that the Belt and Road Summit 2020 would bring potential business opportunities to the Group so as to further enhance the Group’s revenue and profit structure.

Mr. Ng Chi Chiu, Chairman, CEO and executive Director of the Group, said, “The Group’s great and developed network in the value chains of the industries, we believes that such commercialisation of the Group’s technologies and technical solutions will create new opportunities for the Group to work closely with its strategic partners.”

About the Superland Group Holdings Limited

Superland Group Holdings Limited is an established contractor based in Hong Kong with over 15 years of operating history providing fitting-out services and repair and maintenance services. It has provided services for a number of prominent property projects of established property developers in Hong Kong, including Victoria Harbour Residence, Phase IV of LOHAS Park, St. Martin, Victoria Dockside, Fleur Pavilia, Mount Pavilia and The Spectra. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the Group ranked third among fitting-out contractors in Hong Kong market with a market share of approximately 1.2% in 2018 in terms of revenue.