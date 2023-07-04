Trending Now

Supreme Court appoints OIC of IBP-Central Luzon

TopNews
admin

Supreme Court appoints OIC of IBP-Central Luzon

IBP: Free speech won't shield from sanction people spreading false news

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday named lawyer Maria Imelda Quiambao-Tuazon as the officer-in-charge of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Central Luzon (IBP-Central Luzon).

The Supreme Court earlier suspended the election of officers of the IBP-Central in connection with a case of “illegal campaign and activities” in the group, according to the SC Public Information Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IBP-Board of Governors (IBP-BOG) requested the SC to allow a special election or else appoint an OIC as all the other chapters in other regions had already finished their elections.

The request was contained in a comment required by the SC, which the IBP-BOG complied with on May 25, 2023.

FEATURED STORIES

“Hence, the Court adopted the alternative recommended by the IBP-BOG, and appointed an OIC,” the SC said in a statement.

Quiambao-Tuazon served as governor in Central Luzon for the term 2013-2015.

RELATED STORIES

Lawyers must be ‘frontline soldiers’ in upholding law – Dimaampao 

IBP Pampanga slams attack on Pampanga legal officer

Hasten probe of Abra lawyer slay try, IBP urges cops

ATM
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top