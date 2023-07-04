Supreme Court appoints OIC of IBP-Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday named lawyer Maria Imelda Quiambao-Tuazon as the officer-in-charge of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Central Luzon (IBP-Central Luzon).
The Supreme Court earlier suspended the election of officers of the IBP-Central in connection with a case of “illegal campaign and activities” in the group, according to the SC Public Information Office.
The IBP-Board of Governors (IBP-BOG) requested the SC to allow a special election or else appoint an OIC as all the other chapters in other regions had already finished their elections.
The request was contained in a comment required by the SC, which the IBP-BOG complied with on May 25, 2023.
“Hence, the Court adopted the alternative recommended by the IBP-BOG, and appointed an OIC,” the SC said in a statement.
Quiambao-Tuazon served as governor in Central Luzon for the term 2013-2015.
