Supreme Court appoints OIC of IBP-Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday named lawyer Maria Imelda Quiambao-Tuazon as the officer-in-charge of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Central Luzon (IBP-Central Luzon).

The Supreme Court earlier suspended the election of officers of the IBP-Central in connection with a case of “illegal campaign and activities” in the group, according to the SC Public Information Office.

The IBP-Board of Governors (IBP-BOG) requested the SC to allow a special election or else appoint an OIC as all the other chapters in other regions had already finished their elections.

The request was contained in a comment required by the SC, which the IBP-BOG complied with on May 25, 2023.

“Hence, the Court adopted the alternative recommended by the IBP-BOG, and appointed an OIC,” the SC said in a statement.

Quiambao-Tuazon served as governor in Central Luzon for the term 2013-2015.

