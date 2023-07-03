Supreme Court issues writ of kalikasan vs DENR, MGB, mining firm in Sibuyan

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court issued a writ of kalikasan against government agencies and the mining firm involved in the controversial mining operations on Sibuyan Island.

A writ of kalikasan refers to a legal remedy for the protection of one’s right to “a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature” under Section 16, Article II of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the SC’s resolution dated June 13, the Supreme Court en banc issued a writ of kalikasan against the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Altai Philippines Mining Corp. (APMC).

The high court also required the said agencies and mining firms to file a comment within 10 days after the service of the writ, and also referred the case to the Court of Appeals.

FEATURED STORIES

However, the petitioners’ request to issue a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) against APMC, DENR, and MGB.

It can be recalled that residents of Sibuyan Island protested against APMC’s mining operations due to the absence of necessary permits, and how its extraction of nickel ore disrupted the island’s intact ecosystems.

The DENR in February then ordered the mining firm to halt its operations on the island.

Fight is not over, says environment group

Meanwhile, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (PNE) on Monday warned that despite the resolution, the “fight is far from over,” after expressing disdain for the SC’s decision to deny the issuance of a TEPO.

The group also accused the APMC for continuing to undermine community solidarity in Sibuyan Island.

“The fight is far from over. For one, the Supreme Court denied the petitoners’ request for the issuance of a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO). For another, we must be vigilant in how APMC will respond in the coming weeks and months, seeing how recently we have seen reports of APMC undermining community solidarity in the island of Sibuyan to manufacture approval for their mining project,” said Kalikasan PNE in a statement on Monday.

“Until the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement with APMC has been canceled, until APMC’s personnel and equipment have left the island of Sibuyan, the struggle continues,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

Reprieve for Sibuyan Island residents as mining ops ordered to stop

Two injured as police dispersed anti-mining human barricade in Sibuyan

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>