Supreme Court unveils virtual courtrooms amid quarantine

In partnership with Microsoft, the Supreme Court (SC) has implemented videoconferencing hearings to ensure continuity and productivity of the country’s legal proceedings amid the quarantine impositions by the government due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The conduct of videoconferencing hearings ensure cases are heard in a timely manner, during the pandemic, and comply with the government’s social distancing and remote work guidelines.

The initial implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) measures brought challenges to legal proceedings. Furthermore, reported infections of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) with Covid-19 in the different detention facilities restrained the movement and travel of PDLs, judges and court personnel.

As a result, the Supreme Court—under the guidance of the Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez—teamed up with Microsoft to enable videoconferencing hearings using Microsoft 365, a unified communication and collaboration platform with innovative Office web applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security.

On April 27, Chief Justice Peralta issued Administrative Circular 37-2020, directing all Litigants, Judges and Court personnel of 925 First and Second Level Courts nationwide to immediately begin virtual court hearings.

Videoconferencing hearings are being done in Metro Manila and select courts in key cities nationwide. Besides videoconferencing hearings, the High Court also allowed the e-filing of complaints, petitions for bail as well as the submission of requirements for bail to minimize physical contact.

“We thank Microsoft for extending Microsoft 365 to us, and commend them for supporting the Philippine Judiciary in our quest for digital transformation, with the aim of realizing expedited, efficient and secure trials that are more user-friendly for court users especially during this time of public health emergency,” Chief Justice Peralta said.

In addition, Microsoft 365 will be the official medium for communications by the entire Judicial Branch of the Philippine Government. On May 12, the Supreme Court utilized Microsoft’s Stream platform to conduct a webinar titled, “The New Normal: Cybersecurity In A Covid-Free, Malware-Free Judiciary.”

“I am so proud to be a part of this historic moment in the Philippines. This is the first time the Supreme Court has moved to a virtual courtroom, to ensure they continue to provide justice and due process during Covid-19. This agility creates government resilience and ensures they remain accessible to citizens and communities during these challenging times,” Microsoft Philippines country general manager Andres Ortola expresed.