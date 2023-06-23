Surfer Esquivel’s golden win earns praise from House leaders

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez have lauded world-renowned Filipino surfer Rogelio “Jay-R” Esquivel, Jr. following his gold-winning performance at the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series Padrol Longboard Classic held in Bali, Indonesia on June 3-4.

“Jay-R Esquivel continues to make our country proud by winning international competitions one after another. His contributions to putting the Philippines on the world surfing map are not only honoring our country but encouraging tourists to visit our surfing spots,” Speaker Romualdez said.

Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez echoed these sentiments, adding, “And now here we are again, in awe of Jay-R’s achievements in world surfing competitions, making history not only for himself but for the rest of the Filipino nation. Your accomplishments truly deserve praise and recognition.”

Esquivel’s victory at the qualifying series earned him a ticket to the WSL World Longboard Tour, a milestone achievement as he becomes the first Filipino to do so. The House leaders also extended financial support to Esquivel, assisting in defraying the costs of his participation in such prestigious sporting events.

The two lawmakers also celebrated Esquivel’s previous accomplishments. Earlier this year, in February, they personally congratulated the surfer for winning the WSL La Union International Pro Longboard Qualifying Series.

Esquivel also distinguished himself in May as part of the team that secured fourth place at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Longboard Championship in El Salvador. The team’s impressive debut in the world group competition was surpassed only by global surfing leaders France, Brazil, and Peru.

The Romualdezes vowed to continue their support for the sport of surfing in the Philippines, recognizing the impact that athletes like Esquivel have on inspiring the country’s youth.

“Jay-R deserves all the support and recognition he can get, after making history after history on the world stage of surfing. We hope his example is followed by the youth of today and one day reach for their dreams,” they said.

