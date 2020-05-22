Surge of returning OFWs may trigger second wave COVID-19 infections – Sec. Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — Returning Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may possibly trigger the second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the country, chief implementer of the government’s efforts against the virus Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Friday.

In a televised briefing, Galvez said these OFWs come from countries like the United States, Italy, Spain and parts of the Middle East.

“And nakikita natin dito is yung magkaroon ng spike ang mga lugar at isa rito na nakikita natin is yung importation ng transmission through malaking influx ng ating OFWs,” Galvez said.

(What we’re seeing now is the possible spike of cases in areas due to the influx of arriving OFWs.)

“Sa nakikita natin ngayon, ang OFWs natin, we are receiving more than 30,000 and they came from affected areas katulad ng US, Italy, Spain and other parts of Middle East. ‘Yun ‘yung tinitignan natin, doon tayo magkakaroon ng possible second wave,” he added.

(From what we see right now, we’re receiving 30,000 OFWs and they come from the US, Italy, Spain and other parts of the Middle East. That’s what we’re looking at since that may cause the possible second wave of infections.)

Out of the 30,000 OFWs tested for the novel coronavirus, Galvez said 600 were positive.

Meanwhile, Galvez also echoed Malacañang’s pronouncement that the country remains in the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

“Sa aming tingin po nasa first wave pa din tayo at nakikita po natin itong first wave natin ay nakuha natin sa local transmission,” he said.

(We think we’re still on the first wave which stemmed from local transmissions.)

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III disclosed during a Senate hearing that the second wave of COVID-19 cases is already taking place, a statement which was eventually backtracked by the agency.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 13,434 COVID-19 cases with 846 fatalities and 3,000 recoveries.