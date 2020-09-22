Surging Australian Wine Exports Powered by Accela

New federal-level initiative marks the govtech SaaS leader’s first project with new strategic partner DWS and its second Microsoft Azure-hosted project in the APAC region

SAN RAMON, California, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s AUD2.84 billion wine export sector has recently gone live with a new SaaS licensing and approval system powered by Accela technology that will help regulate the wine export process for the burgeoning Australian wine sector.

The new Wine Australia Licensing and Approval System (WALAS) is projected to process more than 200,000 transactions from more than 3,000 wine exporters from around Australia each year. The system provides end-to-end processing and allows exporters to apply online for licenses and certificates, with greater control of their applications, including review and payment online in real-time and 24/7 access.

“Our team at Accela is excited about this groundbreaking effort to support Wine Australia’s transition of essential workflows online, promote efficiency gains, and regulate a critical market for Australia’s economic growth,” said Khaled Jaouni, International Managing Director at Accela. “Our collaboration with DWS in the Australian market demonstrates the collective power of our best-in-class solutions to help agencies at the federal, state, and local levels better serve their citizens and deliver results, and marks a significant milestone in Accela’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region as our longest-running international operation of over a decade.”

Wine Australia is an Australian Commonwealth Government statutory authority that regulates, promotes, and supports a competitive Australian wine sector. Its implementation of Accela’s cloud technology reflects the scalability of the govtech leader’s solutions within emerging, non-traditional areas of regulation to serve thousands of end customers.

“Wine Australia’s new system to manage the country’s growing number of wine exports reflects our commitment to employing modern digital tools to better serve our grape and wine community,” said Andreas Clark, CEO at Wine Australia. “Our new Licensing and Approval System will help deliver enhanced services to our sector and help provide critical infrastructure to keep Australian wine flowing to our international markets.”

The project marks Accela’s first joint execution with strategic partner DWS Limited (DWS), one of the region’s leading providers of project management services, and Accela’s second Microsoft Azure-hosted implementation in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Australia continues to be a worldwide leader in leveraging modern technology with its focus on SaaS-solutions, and this new system matches the country’s innovation,” said Stuart Whipp, DWS CFO and Head of M&A. “We are excited about the execution of our first project in partnership with Accela, which brings together our market-leading project management capabilities with their cutting-edge technology to provide maximum impact at the federal level.”

The announcement builds on Accela’s international leadership as the company continues to drive impact with some of the world’s most forward-thinking governments to benefit 275 million citizens globally. In addition to its new solution with Wine Australia, Accela’s Civic Application for Alcoholic Beverage Control empowers government departments to harness the cloud to modernize alcoholic beverage control. The application includes tools to streamline previously paper-based processes such as liquor license application reviews, conduct on-site inspections, and automate the issuance of licenses, renewals, and license transfers. To learn more about Accela’s solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela’s solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela’s fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About Wine Australia

Wine Australia supports a competitive wine sector by investing in research, development and adoption (RD&A), growing domestic and international markets, protecting the reputation of Australian wine and administering the Export and Regional Wine Support Package (ERWSP). Wine Australia is an Australian Commonwealth Government statutory authority, established under the Wine Australia Act 2013, and funded by grape growers and winemakers through levies and user-pays charges and the Australian Government, which provides matching funding for RD&A investments and funds the ERWSP.

About DWS Group:

DWS Limited, is an ASX listed, Australian group (ASX:DWS). Encompassing DWS, Symplicit, Phoenix & Projects Assured, the DWS Group provides a wide range of services including IT Consulting Services, Managed Application Services, Program & Project Management, Customer driven innovation, Digital Transformation, Data and Business Analytics, Strategic Advisory and Productivity and Robotic Process Automation. With offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, the DWS Group provides services to a broad range of blue-chip corporate clients, as well as Federal, State and Local Government agencies. The quality of DWS Group consultants enables organisations to design, develop, manage and maintain technology, business and customer centric solutions providing competitive advantage, streamlined operations, innovation and long-term success. For more information, visit www.dws.com.au.

