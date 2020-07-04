Surprise! Nudists complying with face mask requirement amid debate in US—report

As the the wearing of face masks continues to be heavily debated in the United States, most nudist beach-goers, surprisingly, are all for wearing these coverings while still baring it all.

While it may seem like an unusual addition to their stark naked looks, visitors are being required by nudist resorts to wear face masks in compliance with COVID-19 health protocols, as per The Wall Street Journal on July 2.

Megan Robinson, general manager of nudist resort Empire Haven in New York, for one, told the paper that it is “a little bit odd… when that is the only part of the body that is clothed.”

Retired school secretary and nudist Mary Alice Green, meanwhile, admitted that having to wear mask is “the strange part,” noting that they are used to not wearing anything at all.

Despite the rule being entirely new to clothing-optional resorts, most people are still complying, the report said. Green, who lives in the residential enclave of nudist resort Cypress Cove in Florida, stressed that they have adapted to the new norm.

“We enjoy the nudist lifestyle but we’re trying to be safe and cautious,” she was quoted as saying. Cypress Cove, like other nudist resorts, requires people to wear masks in most public areas.

Nudists lament, however, that one of the biggest downsides of having to wear a mask–other than not being completely nude when they want to–are the mask-shaped tan lines they get after spending a day under the sun.

Ronna Krozy, a regular at the nudist resort Solair Recreation League, stressed: “The ‘no tan lines’ is one of the things that we sort of pride ourselves on.”

While Krozy herself still wears a mask despite this concern, another nudist has called on the attention of the resort because they do not want to “ruin their suntan,” according to the report.

Solair board member Nancy Greenhouse, however, noted that most people are still complying with the rule, although she admits that they “have had some pushback.” Ian Biong /ra

