Surprise rate cut cheers PSEi

The stock market snapped its three-day losing streak on Friday on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) surprise announcement of a new interest rate cut.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) jumped by 1.2 percent or 73.58 points to close at its intraday high of 6,191.84, while the broader All Shares inched up by 0.84 percent or 30.17 points to finish at 3,631.15.

The policy rate reducation spurred “optimism in the market, since it is helpful for businesses as it lessens the cost of debt, which could cushion the impact of Covid-19,” Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Claire Alviar said.

On Thursday, the central bank further reduced its key interest rates by 50 basis points to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates now stand at 2.25 percent, 1.75 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

Last-minute bargain hunting also lifted local stocks, Alviar said, along with a spillover of the positive performance of US indices overnight.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 1.18 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.

Despite ending in the green, the local bourse traded sideways for much of the day and fell to its intraday low of 6,092.01.

Alviar also said investors assessed the latest rate cut as concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases still linger.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 34,073 confirmed coronavirus cases. Of this number, 9,182 have recovered and 1,224 died.

“The assessment was [made] because further stimulus could also mean that it expects deeper contraction or more damage in the economy, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. [A] rate cut can only do so much, particularly [if] demand remains weak,” Alviar explained.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan also attributed the last-minute rally to the rate slash.

“Local shares rallied in [the] late hours to close solidly higher, recovering a chunk of the week’s losses, ahead of a key update of the banking sector from the Federal Reserve, plus the surprise reduction in policy rates from the BSP,” he said.

All sectors ended higher, with services leading the gain at 2.02 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.07 billion shares, valued at P5.3 billion.

Winners beat losers, 99 to 91, while 54 securities were unchanged.