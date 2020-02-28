Trending Now

Suspect arrested with P20,000 in meth in Catanduanes capital

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Suspect arrested with P20,000 in meth in Catanduanes capital

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected pusher yielded some P20,000 in meth, or shabu, during a buy-bust operation in the town of Virac, Catanduanes province on Friday, according to police.

Maj. Bon Billy Timuat, Virac police chief, said Jennylaine Bejo, 43, a resident of the village of Eastern Poblacion in Baras town, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. in a lodging house at the village of Gogon Centro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timuat said Bejo is facing a drug case in Baras.

Seized from him were four sachets of shabu worth around P20,000, a smaller sachet containing shabu, too, and drug parphernalia,

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top