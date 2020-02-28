Suspect arrested with P20,000 in meth in Catanduanes capital

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected pusher yielded some P20,000 in meth, or shabu, during a buy-bust operation in the town of Virac, Catanduanes province on Friday, according to police.
Maj. Bon Billy Timuat, Virac police chief, said Jennylaine Bejo, 43, a resident of the village of Eastern Poblacion in Baras town, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. in a lodging house at the village of Gogon Centro.
Timuat said Bejo is facing a drug case in Baras.
Seized from him were four sachets of shabu worth around P20,000, a smaller sachet containing shabu, too, and drug parphernalia,
Edited by TSB
