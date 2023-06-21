Suspect in killing of 19-year-old nursing student in Santiago City falls

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela — The alleged killer of a 19-year-old nursing student here was arrested on Wednesday (June 21) after a brief chase with the local police.

Major Fedimer Quitevis, Santiago City police spokesperson, identified the suspect as Jeffrey Addam Barga, who earlier tried to evade the arresting team from the Santiago City police office, city police intelligence unit and Station 1.

Barga was accused of killing Lyziel Joy Abogade, a resident of Isabela’s San Mateo town, who was found tied to a tree along Palac Road at Buenavista village in this city.

Police said Abogade left their house at 4 a.m. on June 18, to attend the Sunday service of Iglesia ni Cristo, where she served as a choir member.

Investigators said the suspect was the one driving the tricycle, which fetched the victim, who was heading to church at that time.

Police said Abogade managed to send a text message to her parents informing them of the franchise number of the vehicle, which was stolen by the suspect from its registered owner.

Barga admitted to the killing, saying he hit the victim’s head with a stone after she resisted giving him her money and mobile phone.

The suspect declined to give media interviews.

Quitevis said the police have been preparing charges for robbery with homicide against Barga.

The autopsy report has yet to be released, police said. INQ

