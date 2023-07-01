Suspect in killing of teen in Bulacan road rage nabbed in CamSur

LIGAO CITY — Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested in Calabanga town, Camarines Sur the suspect in the killing of a teenager in a road rage in Bulacan on Wednesday, June 28.
In a belated report issued Saturday, July 1, the CIDG nabbed Michael Torrazo, 42, at his residence in Barangay (village) San Lucas at around 6 p.m. after he held his own family hostage for more than an hour.
Torrazo is the main suspect in the killing of John Paul Benedicto in a road rage that transpired in Norzagaray town in Bulacan on November 7, 2022.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Marribay, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Albay, told Inquirer in an interview on Saturday that the suspect initially resisted arrest and engaged the operatives in a firefight using a “sumpak” (improvised shotgun).
“He retaliated and shot the operatives but fortunately, the sumpak jammed, prompting the police to return fire and hit the right thigh of the suspect,” Marribay said.
He said the suspect, who was also armed with a hand grenade, used his family as shield, threatening to drop the explosive on them.
“The hostage drama and negotiation lasted for more than an hour until the suspect finally surrendered. Maybe because he’s already in pain of the gunshot wound,” Marribay said.
Operatives recovered the shotgun, its bullets and the hand grenade.
Suspect was taken to a hospital in Naga City where he remains confined for treatment as of Saturday.
After his treatment, he will be detained at the CIDG holding facility in Ligao City, Albay. INQ — Michael Jaucian
