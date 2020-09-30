Suspect in PMA gun attack dies

MANILA, Philippines—The Air Force man believed to have shot two soldiers inside the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio City has died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Maj. Cherry Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said the Air Force “personnel who opened fire and shot himself passed away” around 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 29), hours after firing an M-16 rifle at two targets, in a barracks inside PMA.
Airman Second Class Christopher Lim, the alleged gunman, had turned the M-16 rifle on himself after firing at two soldiers—Staff Sergeants Joefrey Turqueza and Vivencio Raton—on Tuesday (Sept. 28).
Turqueza died on the spot, while Raton was wounded in a scuffle with Lim.
Lim and Raton were brought to Baguio General Hospital.
The PMA earlier said it was investigating the gun attack.
