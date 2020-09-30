Suspect in PMA gun attack dies

MANILA, Philippines—The Air Force man believed to have shot two soldiers inside the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio City has died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Maj. Cherry Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said the Air Force “personnel who opened fire and shot himself passed away” around 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 29), hours after firing an M-16 rifle at two targets, in a barracks inside PMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airman Second Class Christopher Lim, the alleged gunman, had turned the M-16 rifle on himself after firing at two soldiers—Staff Sergeants Joefrey Turqueza and Vivencio Raton—on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

Turqueza died on the spot, while Raton was wounded in a scuffle with Lim.

FEATURED STORIES

Lim and Raton were brought to Baguio General Hospital.

The PMA earlier said it was investigating the gun attack.

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>