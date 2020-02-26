Suspect in rape-killing of autistic girl in Quezon town killed after resisting arrest

LUCENA CITY—The suspect in the rape and killing of a 10-year-old autistic girl last Friday (Feb. 21) was killed when he resisted arrest and tried to lob a grenade at policemen in the town of Tagkawayan, Quezon province on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Col. Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report that operatives cornered Mauro Gravamen, 52, in his hideout past 3 p.m.

But instead of submitting himself to police peacefully, the suspect tried to escape and reportedly drew a hand grenade to throw at the arresting policemen.

This forced the policemen to shoot the suspect.

Gravamen was the principal suspect in the rape-killing of Kaycee Oabel, a Grade 5 student and resident of

Tayabas City last Feb. 21.

The victim was reported missing the day before. Her body was found in a forested area of a village in Tayabas the next day.

The suspect’s live-in partner led authorities to Gravamen, saying he was responsible for the heinous crime.

The suspect fled to Tagkawayan after committing the crime.

Edited by TSB

