Suspect in rape-slay of 8-yr-old-girl in Quezon found dead in jail

MANILA, Philippines — The suspect in the rape-slay of an 8-year-old girl in Candelaria, Quezon was found dead inside the jail of the municipal police station in Barangay Poblacion on Wednesday morning.

According to an initial report from the Candelaria police, Ricardo Bongalon Burce, 55, did not respond when a fellow inmate was trying to wake him up at about 6 a.m. Inmates then noticed that he was no longer breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers rushed the suspect to the Candelaria District Hospital in Barangay Masin Norte but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Burce was accused of raping and killing the girl who had gone missing for one week and whose body was found in a grassy area of a subdivision in Barangay Masin Sur on January 6.

FEATURED STORIES

Police have yet to disclose the cause of death of Burce in its report as posting time.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ