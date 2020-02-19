Suspect in shooting of vendor arrested in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Police have arrested the suspect behind the shooting that injured a food vendor in Manila on Wednesday, according to Lt. Col. Ariel Caramoan, chief of Station 5 of the Manila Police District.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net on Wednesday identified the suspect as Alexander Ocdamina.

He was arrested in Block 1 Gasangan, Baseco Compound in Manila at 7 p.m., Caramoan said.

He added that a witness during the shooting positively identified Ocdamina as the suspect.

On Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m., vendor Samson Bautista was parking his food cart on Bayani Street in Baseco Compound when the suspect emerged and tried to grab Bautista’s sling bag.

Bautista resisted, and the suspect shot him.

