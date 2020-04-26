Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—A female resident suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) died early Sunday.

Richard Ligad, Puerto Princesa City Information Officer, in an aired video announcement early Sunday, said that the 74-year-old city resident was admitted to hospital Saturday night for intermittent fever and difficulty of breathing.

“We have a suspect [case] who passed away before dawn (around 1 a.m., April 26). She was 74 years old, female. For three days, she had on-and-off fever and difficulty breathing,” he said.

The deceased patient’s samples were drawn and will be sent to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila for a confirmatory test.

