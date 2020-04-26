Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—A female resident suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) died early Sunday.
Richard Ligad, Puerto Princesa City Information Officer, in an aired video announcement early Sunday, said that the 74-year-old city resident was admitted to hospital Saturday night for intermittent fever and difficulty of breathing.
“We have a suspect [case] who passed away before dawn (around 1 a.m., April 26). She was 74 years old, female. For three days, she had on-and-off fever and difficulty breathing,” he said.
The deceased patient’s samples were drawn and will be sent to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila for a confirmatory test.
FEATURED STORIES
GSG
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.