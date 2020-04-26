Suspected COVID-19 patient in Naga City dies

PILI, Camarines Sur — A 26-year-old patient in Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur suspected for having coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died after she was swab tested Saturday night.

Dr. Vito Borja, City health officer, said they were still waiting for the results of the swab test as of posting.

The remains of the patient were immediately cremated.

Meanwhile, San Rafael Village in Ragay town, also in Camarines Sur where the patient resided, was placed under 48-hour lockdown since Sunday.

