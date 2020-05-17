Suspected drug dealer dead in Batangas police operation

SAN PEDRO CITY — An alleged illegal drug pusher was killed in a police operation in Balayan town in Batangas province, authorities on Sunday said.

The slain man, identified as Deo Pujante, a resident of Barangay (village) Santol, was tagged as the second most wanted person in the province for illegal drugs, a report from the Batangas police said.

According to the report, a combined team from the Batangas intelligence police and the Special Weapons and Tactics units went to Pujante’s home around 7:20 a.m. Saturday to implement a search warrant.

The warrant was issued by judge Cynthia Ricablanca of the regional trial court branch 27 in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Police said that when the suspect realized it was a police operation, Pujante quickly drew his gun and fired at them. Police returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.

Pujante died while being taken to the Don Manuel Lopez Memorial Hospital.

Police said they recovered a .45 caliber gun from the suspect. They said they also found five sachets or about 25 grams of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in the suspect’s home.

