Suspected drug peddler nabbed in Digos bust

DIGOS CITY, Philippines — A suspected drug peddler was arrested in a drug buy-bust here on Saturday, police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City police chief, identified the suspect as Jimver Tecson Iglesias, 42, of Barangay Zone-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iglesias was arrested in Barangay Zone-3 where his supposed transaction with undercover agents of the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was set.

Seized from Iglesias were four packs of suspected crystal meth or shabu weighing about 400 mg, said Tababa.

FEATURED STORIES

Authorities also seized from Iglesias a mobile phone and motorcycle, believed to be used in his drug-dealing activities. Police officers also confiscated his professional driver’s license.

Iglesias is now under the custody of Digos police station, awaiting inquest proceeding, police said.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ