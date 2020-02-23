Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Camarines Norte town

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected drug pusher was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation in Jose Panganiban town in Camarines Norte province on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Police Colonel Marlon Tejada, Camarines Norte police chief, said Yldefonso Cua, 37, was arrested by authorities armed with a search warrant in Barangay (village) South Poblacion at around 11:15 p.m.

His companion, Mark Anthony Barcoma, was able to escape.

Recovered from Cua’s residence were three medium heat-sealed sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth), four small sachets of same illegal drugs, three sachets with shabu residue and other drug paraphernalia.

