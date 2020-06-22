Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Lucena sting

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a 60-year-old suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation here Monday morning.
Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, identified the suspect as Cirilo Trinidad, a resident of Barangay (village) Silangang Mayao.
Police reported that Trinidad was collared by anti-narcotic operatives after he sold a pack of “shabu” or crystal meth to a police agent in a transaction in the said village around 10:20 a.m.
The suspect yielded nine sachets of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P16,000.
Authorities also seized a loaded caliber. 45 pistol.
FEATURED STORIES
Police also said that Trinidad was a former inmate but did not clarify the supposed crimes that he was convicted for.
JE
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.