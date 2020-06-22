Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Lucena sting

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a 60-year-old suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation here Monday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, identified the suspect as Cirilo Trinidad, a resident of Barangay (village) Silangang Mayao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police reported that Trinidad was collared by anti-narcotic operatives after he sold a pack of “shabu” or crystal meth to a police agent in a transaction in the said village around 10:20 a.m.

The suspect yielded nine sachets of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P16,000.

Authorities also seized a loaded caliber. 45 pistol.

FEATURED STORIES

Police also said that Trinidad was a former inmate but did not clarify the supposed crimes that he was convicted for.

JE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ