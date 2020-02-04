Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Quezon bust

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – Police arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in Lopez town in Quezon province before midnight Monday.

Major Margarito Umali, Lopez police chief, said in a report that agents of the local drug enforcement unit arrested Roberto Sereno Jr., a resident of Muntinlupa City after he sold shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer and a police informant in Barangay Canda Ilaya around 11:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from Sereno were five plastic sachets of shabu worth P4,080 in the streets, a caliber .38 revolver with five bullets and a motorcycle, which was allegedly being used by the suspect in his distribution of illegal drugs.

Police said drug syndicates have been giving to some of their peddlers for their protection, aside from free supplies of shabu for their personal use as incentives.

FEATURED STORIES

Police have tagged Sereno as a “newly identified drug personality” in the locality.

Sereno is now facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ