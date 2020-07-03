Suspected drug pusher slain in Albay shootout

Trending Now

LEGAZPI CITY –– A suspected drug pusher was killed in a shootout with the police on Thursday night in a drug sting in Polangui town in Albay province, a police report said Friday.

The report said Raymond Magsumbol, a resident of Barangay San Agustin in Libon town, also in Albay, was selling suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) to a police undercover agent in Barangay Sugcad at 9:15 p.m.

Sensing that he was about to be arrested, Magsumbol immediately drew and fired his pistol, prompting the police to fire back and hit the victim, the report said.

The suspect died while being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police seized five sachets of shabu, a gun of still unknown caliber, and Magsumbol’s car.

LZB

