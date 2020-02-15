Suspected drug pusher slain in Camarines Norte buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — A high value target was killed in a buy-bust operation in Labo town in Camarines Norte province on Saturday morning.

Lt. Col. Juancho Ibis, Labo police chief, said Ervin Pabico, 25, resident of Daet town, fired shots after sensing that he was transacting with an undercover police, prompting the authorities to retaliate.

The operation was conducted at around 4:15 a.m. in Barangay (village) Masalong.

Pabico was included in the recalibrated illegal drug personalities in Bicol region.

Recovered from him were a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and a caliber .45 pistol. Ma. April Mier-Manjares, @MaAprilMierINQ,

