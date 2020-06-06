Suspected drug pusher slain in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY –– A suspected drug pusher was killed in a police shootout in Tanza town in Cavite province, authorities said Saturday.
According to a police report, members of the Tanza police carried out the buy-bust operation around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Barangay Bagtas, targeting suspect Celvin Pernes.
The police said they were about to arrest Pernes, but he resisted and suddenly opened fire.
Police shot back and hit Pernes, who died while being taken to a hospital.
