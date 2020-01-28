Suspected drug pusher slain in Sorsogon buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected drug pusher was killed in a buy-bust operation in Sorsogon City in Sorsogon province on Tuesday night.

Colonel Roque Bausa, director of Sorsogon police, said in the initial report that Jeremy Bolaños drew his firearm upon sensing that he was transacting with an undercover police officer in the village of Bibincahan at around 7:35 p.m.

This prompted the police officer to return fire.

Recovered from the suspect was a plastic sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P1,000.

