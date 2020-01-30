Suspected drug pushers nabbed in Quezon sting

LUCENA CITY –– A suspected drug pusher was hurt then arrested with a companion in a buy-bust operation in Atimonan town in Quezon province on Wednesday.

The Atimonan police said in a report Thursday that suspects Nivram Chua and Christopher Villasis were arrested after they sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to undercover police in Barangay Tagbakin around 5 p.m.

After the sale, Chua sensed that they were dealing with a policeman, immediately pulled out a fan knife and stabbed the cop twice but missed.

The police agent retaliated and shot the suspect on his thigh.

Seized were three plastic sachets of shabu worth P2,200 from the suspects.

