Suspected NPA leader killed in Samar clash

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — A suspected leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government troopers in Barangay Buluan, Calbiga town in Samar province on Saturday, April 18.

The 8th Infantry Division’s (ID) civil-military office identified the alleged rebel leader as Noel Galvez.

Based on a report from the 8th Infantry Division’s civil-military office, Galvez was responsible for the killing of former rebel leader Ildefonso Nablo, Jr., on April 9, 2020.

/MUF

