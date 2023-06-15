Suspected NPA members torch 2 backhoes in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY — Suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) burned two backhoes worth P7.5 million in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

The backhoes, owned by a private firm of Engineer Kenneth Gensulin, was used in the construction of the P100,000 Himamaylan-Tayasan road project in Barangay Carabalan.

A watchman on duty said the armed suspects introduced themselves as members of the NPA.

Initial investigation showed that the armed men told the watchman that they were burning the backhoes because the construction firm had not paid revolutionary taxes and that their workers were receiving low wages.

