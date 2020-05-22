Suspected NPA rebel killed in Iriga City clash

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed Friday morning in an encounter with police operatives in a remote village in Iriga City.
Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said the body of the still unidentified rebel was recovered at the clash site in Barangay Sta. Cruz.
The police team was on routine patrol when they chanced upon a group of suspected NPA rebels that resulted in a running gun battle at around 5 a.m.
Police recovered from the site an M-16, a grenade rifle, and a a bandolier and ammunition.
Pursuit operations against the other members of the group are ongoing.
GSG
