Suspected NPA rebel nabbed for murder in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel wanted for the murder of an Army trooper was arrested on Thursday in a remote village in Daraga, Albay, police said Friday.

Police Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay provincial police spokesperson, said Salvador Fulgar was arrested at around 10 a.m. in Barangay Anislag.

The suspect, along with four other rebels, is linked to the killing of Army Private First Class George Rey Murillo at the Anislag market on Nov. 18, 2017.

