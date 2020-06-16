Suspected NPA rebel nabbed in Albay town

LEGAZPI CITY –– A suspected member of the New People’s Army (NPA) facing robbery and homicide charges was arrested in Polangui town, Albay late Monday afternoon.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said a composite team of police and Army soldiers arrested Jay Abache, 37, at his safehouse in Barangay Santicon around 5:30 p.m.

Abache did not resist when they served the arrest order.

Calubaquib said police and military intelligence authorities were still determining if Abache is related to Jerry “Ka Josam” Abache, one of the top NPA commanders in Albay.

