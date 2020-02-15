Suspected NPA regional finance officer killed in North Cotabato shootout

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged finance officer of the New People’s Army Far South Mindanao Regional Committee was killed in a shootout in Barangay Malabuan, Makilala in North Cotabato on Friday, the Philippine Army said Saturday.

A report from Brig. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of the 1002nd Infantry Brigade to the Eastern Mindanao Command, identified the suspect as Juanita Gore Tacadao, who is believed to be a ranking logistics and finance head of the NPA.

Tacadao was killed during the encounter between her security escorts and elements of the 39th Infantry Battalion and the Makilala Police Office.

The gunbattle happened as the authorities were about to serve Tacadao arrest warrants for murder and robbery with intimidation and violence against persons.

According to the military, Tacadao’s security escorts fled to an unknown direction, leaving Tacadao’s body behind.

Seized at the encounter site were an M14 rifle, a caliber .38 pistol; a landmine; two blasting caps and a detonating cord.

A follow-up operation on Friday afternoon also led soldiers and police to Tacadao’s safehouse in Sitio Blazan, Malawanit, Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur.

Seized at the safehouse were M16 Rifle, 12 gauge shotgun, a hand grenade, 40mm rounds, food supplies, personal belongings, and assorted subversive documents.