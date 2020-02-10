Suspected pusher falls in Camarines Norte drug bust

LEGAZPI CITY —A suspected pusher said to be on a list of priority targets in the campaign against drugs in the Bicol region was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Labo town, Camarines Norte province on Monday (Feb. 10).

Col. Marlon Tejada, Camarines Norte police chief, said in a report that Hernan Maigue, 47, was arrested past 5 p.m.

Found in his possession were three sachets of suspected shabu, or crystal meth.

Lt. Col. Juancho Ibis, Labo police chief, said in 2014, Maigue was charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is also facing a charge of child abuse.

