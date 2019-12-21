Suspected ‘shabu’ peddler targeting churchgoers busted in Quezon sting
LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) peddler in a buy-bust operation in Candelaria town in Quezon province early Saturday.
Angelo Galit, 33, was collared by anti-illegal drugs operatives after he sold shabu to an undercover police officer and an informant in a transaction in Barangay (village) Masin Sur around 3:30 a.m.
According to a member of the arresting unit, the suspect was targeting drug clients on the way to attend the traditional Yuletide “Simbang Gabi” (dawn mass).
The suspect yielded shabu in several plastic sachets weighing a total of 1.79 grams worth P12,172 in the street market at P6,800 per gram.
Police tagged the suspect as one of the remaining notorious drug pushers in the area.
