Suspended governor‍ defies Ombudsman

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Suspended Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua said on Saturday that he would assume his post as elected governor of the province, asserting that he had already complied with the preventive suspension for an administrative offense slapped on him by the Office of the Ombudsman last year.

“After serving the suspension order, so it was right for me to notify the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Commission on Elections that effective on Thursday, I would assume as governor of the province,” Cua said in a phone interview.

But Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Friday that the DILG would not recognize Cua’s assumption of office. The DILG still recognizes Vice Governor Shirley Abundo as acting governor.

The Ombudsman suspended Cua for six months in January 2019 in connection to a complaint filed by a certain Rey Mendez in September 2018 against Cua and Bato town Mayor Eulogio Rodriguez for alleged abuse of authority, conduct prejudicial to the interest of public service, dishonesty, and grave misconduct.

