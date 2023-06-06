SUSS and WE-Empower enable greater good for society by fostering partnerships between business families and grassroot enterprises

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and WE-Empower (a corporate social responsibility initiative of Succession Advisory Partners) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable partnerships between business families, and grassroot enterprises in ASEAN and China, through mutual learning and relationship building in driving economic and social impact related activities for village communities.

This strategic collaboration is grounded on WE-Empower and SUSS’s shared vision of enabling good for the society. To address the growing phenomena of ‘poverty of opportunities’, improving conditions of living and securing a better future, SUSS and WE-Empower are committed to empower strategic collaborations between business families, knowledge institutions, and grassroot enterprises.

WE-Empower will lead this initiative by assembling philanthropic resources and tapping on the perspectives and experiences contributed by the younger generation of business families. SUSS will be the applied knowledge conduit and multi-disciplinary learning laboratory provider. Together, both partners will co-create the design, development and delivery of programmes and initiatives in social entrepreneurship and innovation. SUSS faculty and students will also team up with business families to launch studies into existing challenges and create innovative solutions for grassroot communities to implement.

Professor Robbie Goh, SUSS Provost, said, “SUSS is delighted to partner with WE-Empower to inspire and impart the spirit and knowledge of social entrepreneurship to effect positive social change in communities in Singapore and the region. With the proliferation of enterprising startups and social enterprises in a growing ecosystem for good, there will be a greater multiplier effect achieved for our societies. The partnership will at the same time expose our students to real-life opportunities to develop and apply entrepreneurial skills as they ideate and innovate on various community projects. We are proud to extend our venture-building and network strength to realise synergistic outcomes through this unique collaboration.”

Melvyn Goh, Co-founder, and CEO of WE-Empower, said, “This initiative aims to foster collaboration among different stakeholders, including business families, philanthropists, academia, and villagers, to encourage we-oriented and not just I-oriented entrepreneurship. Successful business families and philanthropic foundations are called upon to provide funding and leadership, while SUSS provides knowledge hubs and research expertise. Concurrently, grassroot entrepreneurs will contribute indigenous knowledge and innovations. We are honoured to collaborate with SUSS to impact lives.”

To kickstart this collaboration, grassroot entrepreneurs, including one focusing on rehabilitating degraded lands for bamboo farmers in Indonesia, have been identified and shortlisted. An Indonesian business family has come forward to fund this initiative.

As part of governance, the partnership will also establish a three-member committee comprising a representative each from WE-Empower and SUSS, and an independent individual nominated by WE-Empower and approved by SUSS. The governance committee will oversee funds administration as well as determine and approve social enterprises that will be selected and supported under the partnership.

About Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

SUSS is a university with a rich heritage in inspiring lifelong education and transforming society through applied social sciences. We develop work-ready graduates and work-adaptive alumni to their fullest potential through our 3H’s education philosophy – ‘Head’ for professional competency with applied knowledge, ‘Heart’ for social awareness to meet the needs of the society, and ‘Habit’ for passion towards lifelong learning. We offer over 90 undergraduate and graduate programmes, available in full- and part-time study modes, which are flexible, modular, and inter-disciplinary, catering to both fresh school leavers and adult learners. SUSS also offers a broad range of continuing education and training modular courses for the professional skills upgrading of Singapore’s workforce.

Our programmes and courses are offered by our five schools:

S R Nathan School of Human Development

School of Business

School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences

School of Law

School of Science and Technology

To date, over 44,000 graduates have experienced our unique brand of education, and each year, over 21,000 students are pursuing their full- and part-time studies with us.

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) , as part of SUSS, leads in the field of research on adult learning to build capabilities of the training and adult education sector in Singapore and beyond.

For more information on SUSS, please visit suss.edu.sg .

About Succession Advisory Partners (SAP)

SAP provides consultation services to wealthy families and their kin on intergenerational and succession matters. SAP understands the complexities involved for ultra-high net worth individuals and their families. The issues are not just always about wealth, but about how to be a family. In order for wealth to be preserved or grown, and for the legacy to continue, SAP believes that the psychological, emotional and financial issues have to be addressed concurrently with the set up and design of trusts and other structures. Healthier relationships enable wealthier futures.

SAP assists these families by facilitating difficult family conversations, assembling and leading multi-disciplinary teams across counselling, legal, finance, tax, wealth advisers and philanthropy.

SAP takes pride in its expertise and are also humbled and honoured to serve as trusted advisors on these very intimate family matters.