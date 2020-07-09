Sustainability and Advanced Technologies to Disrupt Conventional Business Models in Building Construction

APAC construction market to hit $14 trillion by 2021, predicts Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Business Model Innovations in the Building Construction Industry, 2020, finds that the building construction value chain will shift from sequential (conventional value chain) to innovative business models with increased penetration of building construction technology. With rapid urbanization and suburban development in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the construction market in the region is expected to reach $14 trillion by 2021 from $10 trillion in 2017. However, the market will be impacted by COVID-19. In a conservative scenario, there will be a long delay in the completion of projects in the commercial segment; in an aspirational scenario, there would be a short delay in the completion of ongoing projects until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.



Frost & Sullivan – Building Construction

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/48j

“APAC is expected to witness an infrastructure and construction boom in the next five years with a healthy distribution of projects shared between the residential, industrial, and infrastructural segments,” said Wen Hui Liu, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Additionally, in this period, innovative business models such as vertical integration, anything-as-a-service (XaaS), and off-site construction will be impacting traditional building construction business in the region.”

Advanced technologies such as AR/VR, 3D printing, automation and robotics are expected play a major role in combatting industry challenges such as declined productivity, workforce scarcity and site safety issues. The move to a more modern and digital environment will also play a positive role in addressing the gap of skilled workers.

Liu added: “Besides advancement in technology, sustainability trends such as prefabrication construction, sustainable construction, and green building technology are likely to revolutionize the conventional way business is done in the building construction sector. Further, this trend will reduce carbon emission and gain new revenue streams from the conventional value chain.”

To tap into the growth opportunities exposed by the innovative building construction industry, market participants should focus on:

Investing in teaching employees how to operate advanced construction machinery and IT software.

Encouraging the greater use of digital technologies such as cloud platforms , Internet of Things (IoT) , and building information modeling (BIM) throughout the stages of the project lifecycle.

, , and throughout the stages of the project lifecycle. Forming vertical integration by fusing large companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and start-up businesses to offer a one-stop construction service.

Ensuring that products/services developed in the market are compatible with the BIM environment and creating a user-friendly feature for faster uptake.

Business Model Innovations in the Building Construction Industry, 2020 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Business Model Innovations in the Building Construction Industry, 2020

PB0D