Sustainability platform abillion commits $1 million to save vegan restaurants in the United States

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Across the United States, vegan restaurants have suffered significant losses in business through this pandemic. abillion, a social media platform that promotes sustainable living, is launching the Save Vegan Restaurants fund under its impact banner.

With this initiative, abillion has committed to donating up to $1 million to support vegan restaurants in the USA. abillion is free to join, and with each review, members generate a $1 donation, with no limit on how many reviews they can post.

The #SaveVeganRestaurants campaign launched April 1st in partnership with We Are Impactors , a crowd-sourced discovery platform for impactful vegan, environmental, and social justice videos, and nonprofit Million Dollar Vegan . Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Daniella Monet, Sophia Esperanza, Marco Antonio Regil, Amanda Le, Eddie Garza, David Carter and many more are joining this campaign to raise awareness and support their favorite vegan restaurants. Participants will use their platforms to drive new audiences and customers to vegan restaurants’ Instagrams, with every new share and follow an opportunity for restaurants to deliver their messages and increase their sales.

The campaign also asks everyone to post reviews of their favorite vegan dishes on the abillion app in order to raise up to $1 million for vegan restaurants directly.

“So many vegan restaurants need financial assistance right now. We have always placed philanthropy over marketing, committing money to donate to great causes to effect real change and make an impact. We hope that the public responds to our call to action, to dine at vegan restaurants, to review their dishes, and then to donate the money that we reward them with each review to the Save Vegan Restaurants fund. It’s that easy to make an impact,” said Vikas Garg, founder & CEO of abillion.

Donating to the Save Vegan Restaurants fund is simple. A person simply needs to download the abillion app and post a review of a dish from a vegan restaurant and include #SaveVeganRestaurants in the review. Each review generates $1 that they can then donate, through the app, to the Save Vegan Restaurants fund or other causes. abillion is keeping the fund active for 12 months, starting April 1st. At the end of each month, collected donations will be disbursed to all participating US (only) vegan restaurants in proportion to the reviews posted about their dishes.

For a restaurant to participate in the Save Vegan Restaurants fund, it needs to be a vegan restaurant with a claimed business with abillion. Once a customer posts a review and includes #SaveVeganRestaurants in the review, the restaurant will automatically be included in the fund.

Additionally, as part of #SaveVeganRestaurants, We Are Impactors will donate production of a video commercial ($5k value) to the US based vegan restaurant that gains the most Instagram followers in the month of April, and Million Dollar Vegan will buy $1,000 worth of meals from each of the US restaurants with the second and third most new followers and donate them to communities in need. More details about participation and entry can be found on We Are Impactors’ Instagram.

abillion is a tech business launched in 2018 that is building a global community of conscious consumers who want to drive change with sustainable choices. As of April 2021, abillion has over 300,000 members and through abillion’s giving program, the business has donated over $500,000 to impactful causes and is aiming to donate more than $1 million by the end of 2021.

For more information on the Save Vegan Restaurants campaign and fund: http://svr.abillion.com .

For more research on the state of vegan restaurants in America: https://www.abillion.com/articles/save-vegan-restaurants-usa

About abillion

At abillion, we’re working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. The abillion app helps people discover vegan options everywhere and uses consumer data to create a better world for everyone. The platform assists people that want to make sustainable choices. Whenever a member posts a review, we give them $1 to donate to a charity they support, which they can choose through the app. Reviews are also shared with business owners, influencing nearly 100,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options. abillion also provides market insights and emerging trends through its proprietary dataset.

Members can download the abillion app through https://www.abillion.com/ . Restaurants can claim their listings on the abillion ecosystem at https://business.abillion.com/

