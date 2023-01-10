Suzette Doctolero Reacts to Retired Professor Criticisms on MCI

Suzette Doctolero Reacts to the Criticisms of a Retired Professor to the Viral Episode of MCI

GMA Network chief writer Suzette Doctolero shares reactions to the criticism of a retired professor on the viral episode of Maria Clara at Ibarra (MCI).

Doctolero responded to retired professor Dr. Lakandupil Garcia’s criticism of a scene in GMA’s fantasy-series. On January 6, the moment from the stated program in which the main characters demonstrated their opposition to the social system became a topic on social media.

The position of Crisostomo Ibarra, Maria Clara, Philosopher Tasyo, Elias, and several other characters Klay and Fidel is depicted in the scene as a sign of their resistance to the unfair authority they are experiencing. However, according to Dr. Garcia, the aforementioned scene was not included in Dr. Jose Rizal’s own book.

The retired professor is alleged to be concerned that spectators would mistake the scenario for one from fiction. It is possible that Rizal got up from his seat to fix what was happening in his work.

The professor stated that he is not opposed to the program, but is concerned about the influence of what GMA is doing on the novel. The aforementioned post has now been deleted, however, it has yet to outlive Doctolero. Doctolero indicated that they feel Rizal will not emerge from the pit due to the program’s actions.

“Gaya sa pinag uusapang speech ni Ibarra noong nakaraang ep, bagamat hindi iyan naganap sa nobela pero hindi imposibleng mangyari.. given the characterization of Ibarra. Isa pa, kung aanalisahin lang sana, hindi ba’t ang laman ng speech ni Ibarra ay siya mismong buod at buong diwa ng Noli? Hindi ba’t ang kanser ng lipunan ay mula rin naman kay Rizal? Kaya bakit magagalit ang dakilang bayani, kung itinampok pa nga’t inilapit ng Mcai sa puso ng mga makabagong Pilpino ang kanyang mga libro?” said Doctolero.

“Sa ganitong punto, baka dapat ang ibang guro ay maging bukas rin… ? Lumabas sa kahon at tanggapin na ang manunulat ay nagkukuwento at nagdidiskurso ng mga paksa, hindi page by page lifted from the original source, kungdi sa simple at malikhaing paraan para higit na mauunawaan ng manonood ang mga ideya, nang hindi kauumayan at kababagutan ang kwento? Baka may matutunan lang rin ang ibang mga guro, para ang ibang mag aaral ay tunay na magka interes muli na basahin ang libro (at huwag gayahin si Klay na nandaya lang haha)” she added in her post.

Doctolero believes it is not their responsibility to teach Noli and Fili to children. Meanwhile, several netizens appreciated Dr. Garcia and Doctolero’s discussion because it is unusual to have this type of conversation due to a television program.

