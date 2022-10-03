SW Singapore Launches its Newly Revamped Website

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SW Singapore, a fast-expanding professional advisory firm under the group companies of SW International, launches its newly revamped website at https://swgroup.sg.

SW International refreshed its brand in November 2021 and the new website of SW Singapore (formerly ShineWing Singapore) is in line with the site of SW International. This new website demonstrates our renewed ambition to become a key player in the accounting and business advisory sector.

The user interface has been completely refreshed to enable website visitors to effortlessly browse and navigate through our comprehensive and expanding suite of services – audit and assurance, tax, accounting and business consultancy, wealth management as well as recruitment services. The new navigation structure provides comprehensive menus to allow easier navigation to different types of information on the website.

“Through the launch of the SW Singapore website, we have sought to understand the evolving needs of our clients. Providing our clients with a better way to access information, the new website aims to bring a new level of user-experience. Our aim is to create awareness of SW Singapore as a member firm under the SW International network as well as our expanded service offerings to clients globally. Available both in English and Chinese, our Chinese speaking audience can easily access our website and contact us. We are committed to providing outstanding services to help our clients in every industry to succeed in today’s fast-changing business landscape.” said Kent Lim, Managing Partner of SW Singapore.

For any questions or feedbacks, please e-mail us at admin@shinewing.sg

About SW Singapore

SW Singapore LLP (formerly ShineWing Singapore LLP) is an overseas branch of SW International and was established in July 2007. We provide a diverse spectrum of audit and assurance, business advisory and tax consulting services. At the same time, we act as the frontline representative of SW Certified Public Accountants in pursuing international business. We guide our clients through familiarisation of Singapore business entry and operations and work hand-in-hand with them. Also a member of the Praxity Alliance, our combined global footprint and connections span over 110 countries.

