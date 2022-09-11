Swedish House Mafia Are Launching An IKEA Collection

Swedish House Mafia are getting into the Swedish house decoration game, announcing a forthcoming collection with IKEA. Dubbed OBEGRÄNSAD (the Swedish word for ‘unrestricted’), the new collection is set to launch in October.

Announced this week, the forthcoming collection comprises more than 20 “clever home furnishing solutions” designed to ain in producing and performing music, along with solutions for “listening to music and creating a relaxed atmosphere”. It includes a record player; laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stands; a desk, shelving units, an armchair, a clock, and numerous bag options, including those used to hold accessories, records, and laptops.

“Since we were kids, we have valued the IKEA approach of making things affordable and available for a lot of people,” Swedish House Mafia said in a statement. “We used to find a creative way to make IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the collaboration’s purpose was formed around our own personal journey in life.

“We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music,” they added. “Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more.”

As IKEA’s announcement explains, the collection is designed to appeal to music-makers and music-lovers, suitable for adding “functionality to the existing space”, or helping to “build an affordable home studio from scratch”.

“Look at the collection and the complexity of it: lights, furniture, tech,” IKEA’s in-house designer Friso Wiersma was quoted as saying. “That would not have been possible with just any collaboration, but collaboration is in the essence of Swedish House Mafia. It’s in everything they do.”

