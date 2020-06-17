Trending Now

Swedish Parliament honors nearly 5,000 dead

Swedish Parliament honors nearly 5,000 dead

In this April 22, 2020, photo, people gather for a drink at an outdoor bar in Stockholm, Sweden, despite the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said “this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives. But also, for those who remained when a relative’s life ended.”

Norlen told the dark-clad, somber-looking lawmakers who stood for a minute’ silence in the Riksdagen: “Before we continue our fight against the pandemic, we stop together and acknowledge their suffering, their sacrifice. … And we say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone.”

Sweden, which is an outlier in the way it is handling the outbreak, has one of the world’s highest death rates per capita.

